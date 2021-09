KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials are warning people not to fall for a scam spreading in East Tennessee — the "Golden Casket Scam." According to Russell Johnson, the District Attorney General for the 9th District, victims usually receive a letter with a lottery entry form for the "Golden Casket Lottery" out of Australia. Victims may also get a letter saying that they won the Australian lottery with instructions on how to collect their winnings.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO