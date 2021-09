Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Donald Trump definitely did not win the 2020 presidential election, but nearly six in 10 GOP voters polled by CNN say it’s at least somewhat important for Republicans to continue believing that he did. The poll, conducted over the past month, found that 36 percent Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said insisting Trump won is a “very important” part of being a Republican. Another 23 percent said it’s “somewhat important.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO