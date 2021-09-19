CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Afghans helped us; now we must help them

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

I still have trouble at times talking about Sept. 11, 2001. I was living in New York City, embracing my job in midtown Manhattan and living in the still-gritty-not-yet-trendy Brooklyn. I was several miles uptown from what became ground zero when the first plane struck, and it was the walking journey to my apartment that day that remains so vivid it feels like this past Tuesday, not a 1,000 Tuesdays ago. From seeing a banked F-16 screaming down the East River so low I could see the pilot’s helmet, to returning home across the river and seeing cars caked in concrete powder and office papers that floated from the towers, I knew we were forever changed.

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Afghan Refugees#The U S State Department#Mahoning Valley#Cdl

Comments / 0

Community Policy