TOBYHANNA, P.a. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police arrested two people and are searching for two others after executing a search warrant of a Tobyhanna home. Authorities say on September 3, they searched the home in the 2000 block of Winding Way as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The investigation was ongoing for Thomas Vargas, 33 and Andre Vargas 34, both previously charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and being in possession of a stolen firearm.

TOBYHANNA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO