Two lanes of Northeast Stephens were blocked for about an hour following an accident on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:40 p.m. a driver was southbound on Northeast Stephens and attempted to turn left onto Northeast Shambrook in front of a second vehicle. The driver misjudged the distance causing the second vehicle to collide with the passenger side of the first vehicle.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO