Forget inflation. This billionaire investor worries about democracy

By Matt Egan
CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — David Rubenstein is shrugging off fears of runaway inflation and concerns about looming tax hikes. The private equity billionaire is far more worried these days about the state of American democracy. "We don't have bipartisanship. We have enormous amounts of tension between the two parties,"...

CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US Fed warns of 'severe damage' if senators allow debt default

The chairman of the US Federal Reserve called on lawmakers to raise the nation's borrowing limit urgently on Wednesday, warning that failure to pay government debts would do "severe damage" to the economy. Powell warned that "no one should assume that the Fed or anyone else can protect the markets or the economy in the event of a failure" by the United States to service its debts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Pelosi's best hope to save the White House agenda is Biden himself

Good morning and welcome to the first day of fall. Let the pumpkin spice whatever commence without shame. Send tips (of course, we'll protect your anonymity): earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. 🚨: “Former president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, three of its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Tech billionaire: Facebook is what's wrong with America

New York (CNN Business) — From the climate crisis to Covid, Marc Benioff sees a common thread for what ails America today: deception that is allowed to spread like wildfire on Facebook. "This digital revolution really kind of has the world in its grip. And in that grip, you can...
INTERNET

