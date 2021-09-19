CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Cam Update: St. Vrain Eagle Out of Nest, Heading to Wyoming

By Emily Mashak
As the bald eagle population continues to thrive in Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is dedicated to learning more about these majestic birds. Part of CPW's education involves the Fort St. Vrain Bald Eagle Cam, which captured the lives of three juvenile bald eagles who were nesting on the Front Range. On Friday (Sept. 10), the agency confirmed that the group's final eagle, a male dubbed FSV44, fled the nest in July.

