CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida sees small drop in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after 'Bama loss

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLl0o_0c16G8LT00

Florida came up just short of pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season on Saturday, but it wasn’t punished too heavily for what was overall an excellent effort despite the loss. In the post-Week 3 update to the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Florida did fall, but only three spots to No. 12.

The Gators fell behind No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 11 Ohio State in the latest update, who they previously ranked above, and they were jumped by Penn State, who now sits at No. 8.

Still, the slight drop is a testament to how impressive the Gators looked in spite of the loss. The margin was even closer than in last year’s SEC Championship despite all the pieces the Gators lost.

UF is still the fourth-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 5 Texas A&M, and it’s got Ole Miss, who currently ranks 13th, right on its tail. Still, a couple of wins and some help from the teams around it should be enough for the Gators to get back into the top 10.

Here’s the full Coaches Poll for this week.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 3-0 1,616 –

2 Georgia 3-0 1,558 –

3 Oklahoma 3-0 1,429 –

4 Oregon 3-0 1,427 –

5 Texas A&M 3-0 1,283 –

6 Iowa 3-0 1,263

7 Clemson 2-1 1,166 -1

8 Penn State 3-0 1,130

9 Cincinnati 3-0 1,125 -1

10 Notre Dame 3-0 1,048 –

11 Ohio State 2-1 989 –

12 Florida 2-1 983 -3

13 Ole Miss 3-0 759

14 Iowa State 2-1 700 –

15 Wisconsin 1-1 589

16 BYU 3-0 504

17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500

18 Arkansas 3-0 474

19 Michigan 3-0 423

20 North Carolina 2-1 411 -1

21 Michigan State 3-0 344

22 Oklahoma State 3-0 300 -3

23 Auburn 2-1 171 -3

24 UCLA 2-1 170 -11

25 Fresno State 3-1 85

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 15 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Arizona State.

Others receiving votes:

Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Florida State 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, FL
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
ALABAMA STATE
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
audacy.com

Jones: 'It's going to be difficult' for Alabama to reclaim SEC title

Last weekend, the college football world learned that Alabama is vulnerable -- the defending national champions survived a scare in Gainesville, defeating SEC rival Florida, 31-29, in an unexpected nail-biter. And while the Crimson Tide remain undefeated and the top-ranked program in the country, CBS Sports analyst Brian Jones harbors...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Florida Gators#American Football#Notre Dame#Penn State#Sec Championship#Texas A M#Ole Miss#Byu#Virginia Tech#Kansas State 40#Memphis 27#Boston College 27#Louisiana State 25#Ul Lafayette 17#Baylor 13#Army 12#Southern Methodist 8#Stanford#Tennessee 2
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 3. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Army
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin football stays put in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Even after a dominant victory against MAC opponent, Eastern Michigan, Wisconsin football has stayed put at No. 17 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA Today. Although there were still some miscues on offense, the Badgers offensive line looked dominant allowing the running back trio to gash Eastern Michigan for huge chunks of yardage and three touchdowns. Besides the running game, Mertz had an efficient showing going 14-17 for 141 yards. The Badgers are looking much improved ahead of their bye week and matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago with Notre Dame.
WISCONSIN STATE
chatsports.com

Ohio State Drops to No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll Following Loss

Ohio State took a tumble in the polls. After Saturday's 35-28 loss to Oregon, the Buckeyes fell in both the AP Poll and the Coaches. Ohio State fell to No. 9 in the AP Poll, one spot below in-state rival Cincinnati. Oregon jumped to No. 4 after Saturday's win over the Buckeyes behind only Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy