The annual color show is about to arrive in Wisconsin and this year promises to be spectacular. From Antigo to Alma, Door County to Dorchester, trees will be bursting with color, beckoning road trippers, scenic hikers, and bikers who want to kick up some fallen leaves with their tires. So where to take in this kaleidoscope of fall color? This year it’s arriving a little later in some places. Don’t miss it – read on to see when and where fall color is arriving in Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO