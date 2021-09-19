CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Wants to Be ‘a Role Model for People Who Love Love’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, JoJo Siwa emerged as a tween wonder on the reality show “Dance Moms,” known for her brassy one-liners, rapid-fire pirouettes and rainbow-hued ensembles topped with huge hair bows. Today, Siwa, 18, is about to return to dance reality TV — as a budding queer idol. After...

Related
nickiswift.com

Why JoJo Siwa Is Nervous About Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa may have launched into superstardom after her time on "Dance Moms," but despite her success, she still gets nervous before a new gig. That's exactly how she feels about "Dancing with the Stars," as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on September 15. "I'm so excited," she gushed. "I told myself after "Dance Moms" that I was never allowed to be nervous again, and I stuck to that actually because I miss out on the fun if I'm always nervous." Even though her nerves won't stop her from competing, she still feels the pressure of the competition. "But being in rehearsals it is so hard. And everyone's like, 'Well you're a dancer so you got it, right?' And I'm like 'Yes! But—' I explain it like a football player trying to play baseball. It's still a sport, it's just a really different sport... You know, the styles of dancing I'm trained in are very different than everything ballroom."
KGET 17

JoJo Siwa makes history on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

If you have not been keeping track, with the addition of the 15 noted contestants who will be showing off their moves for the 30th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” there have been 351 celebrity contestants. The new cast hits the floor starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 on ABC.
MIX 108

JoJo Siwa Slams Nickelodeon for Treating Her ‘As Only a Brand’

JoJo Siwa is standing up for herself and for her music. On Tuesday (Sept. 14) the Dance Moms alum alleged that Nickelodeon will now allow her to perform her own music during her upcoming D.R.E.A.M. North American tour, which was rescheduled due to the pandemic. The shows will promote her two EPs, 2018's D.R.E.A.M. The Music and 2019's Celebrate.
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Derek Hough Celebrates Jojo Siwa’s Same-Sex Dance Partnership

Derek Hough is celebrating Dancing With The Stars’ first same-sex couple featuring singer and dancer Jojo Siwa for the show’s 30th season. Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough told Deadline at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday after winning a golden statuette for Best Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing with the Stars. “After living in the UK for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common. I’m very excited to see it.” Hough also confirmed he’d be...
arcamax.com

JoJo Siwa blasts Nickelodeon over alleged tour restrictions

JoJo Siwa has claimed Nickelodeon won't let her perform her own "original songs" on tour. The 18-year-old social media star - who signed with the company four years ago - is set to hit the road in January 2022 on her D.R.E.A.M. tour and she has accused the studio of not allowing her to sing tracks from new musical film 'The J Team' during the concerts.
arcamax.com

JoJo Siwa's Dancing with the Star debut was a 'dream come true'

JoJo Siwa's 'Dancing with the Stars' debut was a "dream come true". The 18-year-old star made history with her partner Jenna Johnson, as the pair became the first same-sex partnership in the show's 30-season run and JoJo was delighted to top the leaderboard with her quickstep. Taking to Instagram after...
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Explains Her 4 Anniversaries With Girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa is opening up about celebrating four different anniversaries with her girlfriend Kylie Prew!. The 18-year-old The J Team star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (September 15) and was asked about just celebrating an anniversary. “One of them,” she said when...
romper.com

Jojo Siwa’s First Appearance On DWTS Makes History

Jojo Siwa made beautiful history on Monday night when she took to the Dancing With The Stars stage with dance partner Jenna Johnson. The YouTube star became the first person in the show’s history to dance with a same-sex partner, and it was a triumphant moment of representation for the LGBTQ+ community.
