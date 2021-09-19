CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: Chamber unveils Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022

Cover picture for the articleWe had an outstanding turnout last Thursday night at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center for our Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 Reception. There were more than 120 Leadership Charlotte alumni whooping and hollering, welcoming the new incoming class. Nicholas Worden, class chair with Charlotte State Bank & Trust, and Cheyenne Young, class co-chair with Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross, McKinley & Young PA, did a phenomenal job ushering in the class.

