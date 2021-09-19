The Music Store is closing, but music is not leaving the village
When The Music Store in the Village of Webster closes later this week, it doesn’t mean that music services will be leaving town … at least not for very long. John Bucci, owner of The Music Store, will be closing his doors for the last time this Thursday, Sept. 23. After 32 years running his East Main Street shop, working 10-hour days, six days a week, John has decided to move on to other challenges. (Click here to read more about John and his decision to close the shop.)websterontheweb.com
