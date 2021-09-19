The Music Store is closing, but music is not leaving the village

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some local artists are using the power of music to address the rise in crime in the Capital Region this year. Mario Johnson, also known as DJ Hollyw8d, is usually behind his turntables. He and a few others created a new pop up event called “More Music Less Violence,” the title speaking for itself. “It’s really important to build in the community and have people come together especially because music is a universal language…Using music to push a positive message into the environment and for the next generation to come,” says Mario.

ALBANY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO