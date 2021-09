A Burlington resident who reportedly committed a traffic violation, eluded police and crashed his car was arrested after calling in the vehicle as stolen. Officers attempted to stop 26-year-old Alezzandro Campbell just before 1 am Sunday after observing him near the intersection of Gilbert and Bowery Streets operating his vehicle without his headlights activated. Campbell reportedly drove down an alley, then turned around and continued towards another officer who was attempting to assist. The officer activated his lights and siren, and Campbell allegedly swerved around the squad car and crashed into a parked car. He reportedly ran into a curb and could no longer go forward, so he exited his vehicle and took off running.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO