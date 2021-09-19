CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Auburn stays in the top 25 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSMkc_0c168GHZ00

Auburn’s performance in their 28-20 at Penn State kept them in the top 25 despite suffering their first loss of the Bryan Harsin era.

The Tigers come in at number 23 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. They only fall three spots from their spot at 20 last week.

Penn State moves up three spots to eight.

Auburn is one of seven SEC teams in the top 25 this week.

Alabama is ranked number one. Georgia comes in at number two. Texas A&M is ranked fifth. Florida falls out of the top ten to 11 after a loss to Alabama. Ole Miss is ranked 13. Arkansas is ranked number 18.

Auburn still has to play five ranked teams this year after playing their first ranked opponent on Saturday.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 3-0 1,616 –

2 Georgia 3-0 1,558 –

3 Oklahoma 3-0 1,429 –

4 Oregon 3-0 1,427 –

5 Texas A&M 3-0 1,283 –

6 Iowa 3-0 1,263

7 Clemson 2-1 1,166 -1

8 Penn State 3-0 1,130

9 Cincinnati 3-0 1,125 -1

10 Notre Dame 3-0 1,048 –

11 Ohio State 2-1 989 –

12 Florida 2-1 983 -3

13 Ole Miss 3-0 759

14 Iowa State 2-1 700 –

15 Wisconsin 1-1 589

16 BYU 3-0 504

17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500

18 Arkansas 3-0 474

19 Michigan 3-0 423

20 North Carolina 2-1 411 -1

21 Michigan State 3-0 344

22 Oklahoma State 3-0 300 -3

23 Auburn 2-1 171 -3

24 UCLA 2-1 170 -11

25 Fresno State 3-1 85

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 15 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Arizona State.

Others receiving votes:

Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Florida State 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.

List

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
audacy.com

Jones: 'It's going to be difficult' for Alabama to reclaim SEC title

Last weekend, the college football world learned that Alabama is vulnerable -- the defending national champions survived a scare in Gainesville, defeating SEC rival Florida, 31-29, in an unexpected nail-biter. And while the Crimson Tide remain undefeated and the top-ranked program in the country, CBS Sports analyst Brian Jones harbors...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Penn State#Tigers#Sec#Texas A M#Byu#Virginia Tech#Kansas State 40#Memphis 27#Boston College 27#Louisiana State 25#Ul Lafayette 17#Baylor 13#Army 12#Southern Methodist 8#Stanford#Tennessee 2#Rutgers#Twitter#Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin football stays put in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Even after a dominant victory against MAC opponent, Eastern Michigan, Wisconsin football has stayed put at No. 17 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA Today. Although there were still some miscues on offense, the Badgers offensive line looked dominant allowing the running back trio to gash Eastern Michigan for huge chunks of yardage and three touchdowns. Besides the running game, Mertz had an efficient showing going 14-17 for 141 yards. The Badgers are looking much improved ahead of their bye week and matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago with Notre Dame.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpde.com

Chants continue to climb in both AP and USA Today Coaches Polls

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — After making history with the program’s first-ever win over a Power 5 ranked opponent at Brooks Stadium in front of a record-setting crowd last Friday night with a 49-22 win over Kansas out of the Big 12 Conference, the Coastal Carolina football team moved up one spot in both the Associated Press Top-25 Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25 Poll this week.
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Army
nationofblue.com

Kentucky knocking on door of top 25 in Coaches Poll

The top 5 remains unchanged in the Coaches Poll this week with Alabama and Georgia leading the way. Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M round out the top 5. Kentucky (3-0), despite a sluggish win over Chattanooga, is up to No. 27 in the voting this week. Coaches Poll. 1 Alabama...
KENTUCKY STATE
umdbulldogs.com

UMD JUMPS TO NO. 13 IN AFCA NATIONAL COACHES' POLL

Following their impressive 30-10 win over previously ranked No. 3 Minnesota State on Saturday, UMD has jumped to No. 13 in the AFCA National Coaches' Poll, the association announced on Monday morning. The Bulldogs, who were previously ranked No. 20 last week, received a total of 405 rank points to...
MINNESOTA STATE
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Climbs to 15 in AP Top 25 Poll, 16 in Coaches Poll

One week after cracking the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls at number 23, BYU climbed to number 15 in the AP Poll and 16 in the Coaches Poll after its upset win over number 19 Arizona State. The Sun Devils dropped out of the polls. None of BYU’s opponents are currently ranked.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Auburn still ranked in AP, coaches poll after loss to Penn State

Auburn wasn’t penalized too much in the eyes of voters following its 28-20 loss at Penn State on Saturday. Auburn fell one spot in the latest AP poll released Sunday afternoon, checking in at No. 23 following the tightly contested and thrilling loss in Happy Valley. Penn State, meanwhile, moved up to No. 6 after its win against Auburn, which gave the Nittany Lions their second win against a ranked opponent through the season’s first three weeks.
AUBURN, AL
bsubeavers.com

Beaver Football continues to receive votes in AFCA Top 25 Poll

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Back-to-back victories has boosted Bemidji State University football’s status in the American Football Coaches’ Association (AFCA) Top 25 Poll, garnering four votes as the weekly poll was released Monday. BSU moved to 2-0 to start the season following a 38-28 victory over Wayne State College on Saturday,...
BEMIDJI, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy