Join the Tumacácori Weed Whackers for National Public Lands Day
Those who are looking to get out of town but are also interested in lending a hand to support public lands are invited to join the Tumacácori Weed Whackers, Saturday, Sept. 25, to remove invasive weeds from Tumacácori National Historical Park. On National Public Lands Day (NPLD), more than 150,000 volunteers across the country will participate in activities aimed at restoring and caring for public lands. Organized each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), NPLD is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. There will be two opportunities to volunteer at Tumacácori this year.www.citysuntimes.com
