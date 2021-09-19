CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join the Tumacácori Weed Whackers for National Public Lands Day

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who are looking to get out of town but are also interested in lending a hand to support public lands are invited to join the Tumacácori Weed Whackers, Saturday, Sept. 25, to remove invasive weeds from Tumacácori National Historical Park. On National Public Lands Day (NPLD), more than 150,000 volunteers across the country will participate in activities aimed at restoring and caring for public lands. Organized each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), NPLD is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. There will be two opportunities to volunteer at Tumacácori this year.

Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg National Military Park sets Public Lands day for Oct. 2

The Vicksburg National Military Park will host its annual National Public Lands Day service event on Oct. 2 between 8 a.m. and noon. According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and traditionally is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
Islands' Weekly

State lands honor Public Lands Day with a Discover Pass free day

Submitted by Washington State Parks. In recognition of National and Washington Public Lands Day, Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will offer free entrance to state lands on Saturday, Sept. 25. On this day, visitors to Washington state lands will not need a Discover Pass to park. Discover Pass free days apply to all visitor parking on DNR and WDFW lands and in day-use areas at Washington state parks.
metromonthly.net

National Public Lands Day coming to Berlin Lake, Kirwan Dam Sept. 25

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day and participate in volunteer activities at Berlin Lake, Michael J. Kirwan Dam, Stonewall Jackson Lake and Youghiogheny River Lake, Saturday, Sept. 25. Participants are advised to monitor weather reports prior to attending...
Herald and News

Celebrate National Public Lands Day by planting in Wood River Wetland

On Sept. 25 the Bureau of Land Management’s Klamath Falls field office will host a National Public Lands Day Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wood River Wetland. Volunteers will meet at the Klamath Falls Field Office at 9 a.m. and carpool to Wood River Wetland. The wetland is located northwest of Chiloquin off Modoc Road. The event will focus on expanding the native plant garden by preparing the soil and planting natives. Bring lunch, water, hat, gloves, eye protection, camera and wear sturdy shoes. Long sleeves and pants are suggested. Tools will be provided.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Smoky Mountain News

Celebrate Public Lands Day

National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 25, and there are several local opportunities to get involved. Since 1994, National Public Lands Day has been held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, bringing out thousands of volunteers...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Management of public lands is needed 24/7

The Review-Journal’s Sept. 3 editorial argues that we need better management of wildfire. The key word is management. In the past, we had stewards such as lumbermen, ranchers and sheep herders to help maintain our state and federal lands. These stewards were chased out by the science of ecology. Ecologists referenced past history of clear cutting and overgrazing and a lack of regulation. They screamed loud enough for the majority of U.S. citizens to listen. Hoping to preserve nature’s wild and pristine natural beauty, we’ve unintentionally ended up neglecting our lands to the point of catastrophic wildfires.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

US forest service teams up with University of Wyoming for Public Lands Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has partnered with multiple groups, including the University of Wyoming (UW), to hold local volunteer events on National and Wyoming Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 25. Registration for events is available online through UW Connect. Billed as the largest...
CHEYENNE, WY
ifiberone.com

Forest Service to waive fees for National Public Lands Day, Veterans Day

PORTLAND, OR, September 8, 2021 — The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day‐use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fees will also be waved in honor of our on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The Forest Service offers...
PORTLAND, OR
Argus Observer Online

Local nonprofit celebrates National Public Lands Day with clean-up

ONTARIO — On Sept. 25, Friends of the Owyhee will be celebrating National Public Lands Day, according to a recent newsletter from the organization. The day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands, which is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. This year, the nonprofit...
ONTARIO, OR
RiverBender.com

Yoga, Movie Night Under The Arch, River Clean-up & More: National Public Lands Day At The Arch, Sept. 25

ST. LOUIS — In celebration of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 25, the National Park Service and Gateway Arch Park Foundation will mark a day of appreciation for America’s public lands with a full day of fun-filled activities at the Arch grounds. The events highlight the importance of caring for our public lands and the health benefits these spaces provide. “With 91 acres of beautiful park land, thousands of trees and native plants, and more than five mile Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Trails: National Public Lands Day needs your help

“Unity is strength … when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.”. This quote by Mattie Stephanek was used in 2015 by Headwaters Trails Alliance to describe how National Public Lands Day works. This annual event where hundreds of people get together, work hard, have fun, and...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
citysuntimes.com

‘Give Your Land a Hand’ at GO John Trail Maintenance Day, Sept. 26

Area residents are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day by volunteering their time to help maintain local trails. A trail maintenance event will be held on the GO John Trail at Cave Creek Regional Park Sunday, Sept. 26, 7am–noon. Residents are invited to “give your land a hand” as park crews work to clear loose rock and manure from the trail. Participants are required to have moderate to difficult hiking skills, must be able to work outside in the heat and lift rocks up to football size.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Evening Star

Public Lands Day events set at Pokagon

LAKE JAMES — Pokagon State Park and the Friends of Pokagon will present a day of free, family-friendly activities to help people honor and enjoy the local gem, Pokagon State Park. They will take place Saturday, which is National Public Lands Day. The day will start with a hike to...
Rolla Daily News

National Public Lands Day activities planned at Mark Twain National Forest, Smokey will even make an appearance at Celebration of Nations

Several National Public Lands Day activities are happening in the area and around Mark Twain National Forest — Smokey will even make an appearance at Missouri S&T’s Celebration of Nations Parade Saturday. Public Affairs Officer for Mark Twain National Forest Cody Norris said people could join area organizations heading out...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

