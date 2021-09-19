Join the Tumacácori Weed Whackers for National Public Lands Day

The Review-Journal’s Sept. 3 editorial argues that we need better management of wildfire. The key word is management. In the past, we had stewards such as lumbermen, ranchers and sheep herders to help maintain our state and federal lands. These stewards were chased out by the science of ecology. Ecologists referenced past history of clear cutting and overgrazing and a lack of regulation. They screamed loud enough for the majority of U.S. citizens to listen. Hoping to preserve nature’s wild and pristine natural beauty, we’ve unintentionally ended up neglecting our lands to the point of catastrophic wildfires.

