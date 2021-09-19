CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Richard Sherman drawing interest from Bucs, other teams

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Sherman remains a free agent in the wake of his off-field incident over the summer, but teams have recently expressed interest in the former Pro Bowl cornerback. Multiple teams have been in contact with Sherman, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached out to the 33-year-old after they lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to a dislocated elbow last week. The San Francisco 49ers did the same after Jason Verret went down with a season-ending knee injury.

chatsports.com

49ers' Kyle Shanahan says adding Richard Sherman to team is 'always a possibility'

In the aftermath of Jason Verrett potentially tearing his ACL, the question for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers is now this: who will come in to replace a veteran presence in the secondary?. That question came up in the postgame press conference following San Francisco's 41-33 nail-biter win against the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Richard Sherman might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster. The 33-year-old defensive back remains a free agent, though that probably won’t be the case for very long. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly been receiving calls from multiple NFL teams heading into Week 2. NFL.com’s Tom...
NFL
AllBucs

Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Richard Sherman?

The Buccaneers have been in search of additional help at outside corner pretty much all offseason long. This need became even more apparent after the recent injury to Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is the Bucs' outside corner when the team is in base defense. Finding reliable outside help in the NFL...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Buccaneers Have Contacted Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman‘s July arrest put quite a damper on his market, but things are starting to heat back up. Several days ago, we heard that the 49ers remain interested in a reunion with the five-time Pro Bowler, and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported this morning that multiple teams have reached out to Sherman recently.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Bleacher Report

Richard Sherman Rumors: Bucs Among 'Multiple' NFL Teams to Contact Veteran CB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly among the "multiple" NFL teams to contact free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman as the league investigates his July arrest on five misdemeanor charges. Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported Sunday that Sherman's two former teams, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, have also expressed interest...
NFL
FanSided

If the Bucs land Richard Sherman, the NFC may not score again

If the Buccaneers land CB Richard Sherman the NFC may not score ever again. On paper, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into the season with seemingly few weaknesses, returning all 22 starters. If there were any potential concerns on the depth chart, it would have to be cornerback depth. As...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Pro Bowl#Nfl Network#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Seattle Seahawks
ESPN

Sidney Jones? Richard Sherman? Where Seahawks could turn for spark at cornerback

RENTON, Wash. -- Whether or not the Seattle Seahawks are good enough at cornerback was their biggest personnel question of the offseason, after they let Shaquill Griffin walk in free agency and hoped to get by with Ahkello Witherspoon as a cheaper replacement. It remained their biggest question when they...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Richard Sherman Reunion Remains On Seahawks’ Radar

After several weeks off the grid, Richard Sherman has now been connected to three teams since his July arrest. The former All-Pro cornerback has spoken with the Buccaneers and 49ers, and Albert Breer of SI.com notes a Seahawks reunion remains on the table. Sherman, 33, is aiming toward playing this...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers fear Jason Verrett has torn ACL, say Richard Sherman is a 'possibility'

DETROIT — The 49ers are expecting to play the rest of the season without No. 1 cornerback Jason Verrett. Verrett, 30, who returned from a series of lower leg injuries to recapture his Pro Bowl form last year, left Sunday’s 41-33 win over the Lions with a left knee injury in the fourth quarter. The 49ers fear Verrett tore his left ACL, the same injury he suffered in 2016 when he was with the Chargers. Verrett, who played in just six of 64 games from 2016-2019, also tore his Achilles in 2018.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers reached out to cornerback Richard Sherman

With a dark cloud hanging above the Buccaneers’ cornerback room, having lost Sean Murphy-Bunting to an elbow injury for an unknown length of time and now having Carlton Davis banged up, the Bucs appear to be looking in different directions to help shore up their starting lineup in the secondary. That means reaching out to a former Super Bowl champion, a five time Pro Bowler, and a three time All-Pro - Richard Sherman.
NFL
FanSided

Free agent Richard Sherman would fit perfectly in Atlanta

Richard Sherman is still a free agent heading into week two and looking for a chance to re-establish himself as a top corner in the league. The Atlanta Falcons meanwhile are coming off of a week that saw their secondary picked apart by Jalen Hurts. Sherman needs a chance and...
NFL
fanaticsview.com

Bruce Arians talks Richard Sherman Interest, Tampa’s Win vs. Atlanta & Fournette vs. Jones at RB

Arians on Ronald Jones’ struggles: “This is his third year…His play isn’t as good as it should be”. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t hold back when speaking of his RB group. The pair of Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette hasn’t really flourished to start the year, as both have combined for a total of 125 yards on the ground in two games.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Richard Sherman, 49ers, Seahawks

Veteran CB Richard Sherman is looking to get back in the league and has some interest, namely from the 49ers and Buccaneers. However, his legal situation stemming from an incident at his in-laws this summer weighs a bit on things. Sherman faces five misdemeanor charges including for DUI and trespassing. He doesn’t expect his case to be resolved until after the season and doesn’t see why he shouldn’t be able to play in the meantime.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL

