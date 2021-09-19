Report: Richard Sherman drawing interest from Bucs, other teams

DETROIT — The 49ers are expecting to play the rest of the season without No. 1 cornerback Jason Verrett. Verrett, 30, who returned from a series of lower leg injuries to recapture his Pro Bowl form last year, left Sunday’s 41-33 win over the Lions with a left knee injury in the fourth quarter. The 49ers fear Verrett tore his left ACL, the same injury he suffered in 2016 when he was with the Chargers. Verrett, who played in just six of 64 games from 2016-2019, also tore his Achilles in 2018.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO