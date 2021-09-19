Report: Richard Sherman drawing interest from Bucs, other teams
Richard Sherman remains a free agent in the wake of his off-field incident over the summer, but teams have recently expressed interest in the former Pro Bowl cornerback. Multiple teams have been in contact with Sherman, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached out to the 33-year-old after they lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to a dislocated elbow last week. The San Francisco 49ers did the same after Jason Verret went down with a season-ending knee injury.www.yardbarker.com
