Chiefs vs. Ravens 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on NBC-TV — locally on KSHB/41. Our Pete Sweeney talks with NBC Sports’ sideline reporter Michele Tafoya...

