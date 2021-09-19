CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Opinion — Truck Driver Appreciation Week

By Quentin Johnson
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 4 days ago

Take a look at your surroundings. Are you inside your home, office or classroom? Are you at a coffee shop? Perhaps you are in a waiting room or sitting outside on a porch or near a garden. Pause for a moment and consider the items within your field of view....

www.kenbridgevictoriadispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week honors country’s 3.6 million truckers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment. Truck drivers support nearly everything we do every day, delivering everything we need from fuel to food to emergency supplies and vaccines. Over the last year and a half, truck drivers have been even more crucial to moving America forward, providing support through the pandemic and aid to hurricane victims.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Great Bend Post

KDOT recognizes drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

The Kansas Department of Transportation, along with American Trucking Associations, the Teamsters Union and the trucking industry, is highlighting the importance of professional truck drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 12-18. “KDOT salutes professional truck drivers for all they have done to carry America through the coronavirus pandemic...
CARS
thenewsprogress.com

SVCC Column: Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Take a look at your surroundings. Are you inside your home, office, or classroom? Are you at a coffee shop? Perhaps you are in a waiting room or sitting outside on a porch or near a garden. Pause for a moment and consider the items within your field of view....
CARS
wcti12.com

Truck driver shortage impacts businesses, drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A shortage of truck drivers is now creating a long list of issues for businesses, drivers and delivery companies. Both business owners and truck drivers said the shortage still has to do with the pandemic. “You can't get drivers and everything delivers by truck,” said delivery...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
news4sanantonio.com

Trucking association warns drivers about people clinging to outside of trucks

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) -- Georgia State Patrol Officer Ltn. Riley said in his 15 years of patrolling metro Atlanta highways there is a new kind of risk-taker on the streets that he hasn’t ever encountered. “It’s something I haven’t seen before and it’s obviously very dangerous,”Ltn. Riley said. The video...
ATLANTA, TX
Augusta Free Press

How to increase truck driver retention during shortage

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Truck drivers are the foundations of many industries. They transfer goods from one place to another, making it possible for businesses to operate at ease. However, according to The IRU — an international supply chain group that counts members such as the Canadian Trucking Alliance and American Trucking Associations – there is a truck driver shortage worldwide.
INDUSTRY
siouxlandproud.com

National truck driver shortage persists in Siouxland

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – According to the American Trucking Association, if the national trucking shortage isn’t attended to soon, the United States could be short of more than 160,000 truckers by 2028. “When you think back to the start of the pandemic when those shelves were empty for a time,...
INDUSTRY
KLEM

Schuster’s Trucking Company Acknowledges Truck Driver Appreciation Week

(Le Mars) — This week is recognized as “National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week.” Truck drivers are too many times taken for granted, or even overlooked. But, if it were not for the nation’s truck drivers, and the trucking industry, we would not be able to have any of the products we use. Truck drivers are the link in the supply chain between producer, processor, manufacturer, and consumer. Schuster’s Trucking Company of Le Mars has grown from one truck owned by Orville Schuster more than 50 years ago, to now a fleet of nearly 500 trucks that deliver goods to all 48 continental states and into Canada. Jeff Arens is the general manager of Schuster Trucking Company and he tells what the local trucking company does to show their appreciation of their drivers.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Trucking Company#Economy#Trucking Companies#Svcc#Tdts#Schneider National#The Virginia State Police#Projections Central
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
riviera-maya-news.com

Two killed after out-of-control bus crushes cars

Veracruz, Mexico — Two people were left dead and at least 14 others left injured after a passenger bus approached a toll booth at full speed. The bus, which is said to have lost its brakes, slammed full highway speed into several cars that were waiting in line. Other vehicles...
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

The Best New Trucks for Older Drivers

Older drivers can have different needs and tastes than new drivers. Luckily, modern trucks offer refined cabins, great reliability ratings, and incredible safety features. Here are the best new trucks for older drivers. The 2021 Ram 2500 is a reliable truck older drivers can count on. Older drivers may not...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer truck driver wins ‘Driver of the Year’ title

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local men have won awards from the Trucking Association of New York during an awards ceremony on September 21. Steven Bullinger of Rensselaer has won the New York State 2020 Statewide Driver of the Year award. He is a professional truck driver for Golub Corporation.
RENSSELAER, NY
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Bus Driver Shortage Cuts Intercounty Routes

DAVIS (CBS13) – A dire shortage of bus drivers is bad news for Yolo County commuters traveling to Sacramento. Buses that normally travel from Yolo to Sacramento counties are now parked. “The shortage is just that dire and literally we cannot operate everything we have planned,” said Yolo County Transit District Executive Director Autumn Bernstein. The Yolo County Transportation District (YCTD) Board of Directors voted Monday to temporarily cut four bus lines from Woodland and Davis to downtown Sacramento because of a lack of drivers and low ridership. The company said it’s part of lingering impacts from the pandemic. “These tend to me...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
sapulpatimes.com

Holmes Park shows its Husky appreciation for truck drivers

Holmes Park Elementary Huskies hosted representatives from local business John Christner Trucking, including driving trainer and safety department instructor Jack Wallace and his semi-truck, on Friday morning. The learning opportunity and respectful recognition were in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which kicks off Monday. Principal Roger Johnson welcomed Wallace...
SAPULPA, OK
cbs7.com

Tow truck drivers hold procession for fellow driver

Jay Hendricks was joined by Dr. Jaime Águila, a history professor at Midland College, to discuss Hispanic Heritage Month. It is the last full week of Summer and it is going to feel like it! Wednesday’s afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s and in the upper 80s across the area.
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy