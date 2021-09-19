CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Manny Pacquiao Running for Philippines President

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManny Pacquiao has faced many opponents in the ring, but now he's entering a far more brutal sport ... Presidential politics. Manny says he's gonna run for President of the Philippines in next year's election. He accepted the nomination of his party -- the PDP-Laban party -- at Sunday's convention. True to form, Manny told the crowd, "I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," adding, "I wholeheartedly, bravely and humbly hope for your support."

Reuters

Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

MANILA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he has accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election. Duterte is barred by the constitution from seeking a second term as president. His longtime aide Christopher "Bong" Go, a senator, was nominated as the party's presidential candidate for the May 2022 polls.
Manila mayor declares Philippine presidential bid

MANILA (Reuters) – Manila mayor, Francisco Domagoso, said on Wednesday he will run for the Philippine presidency in the 2022 election. Francisco Domagoso, 47, better known by his celebrity screen name Isko Moreno, is the third politician to declare a presidential bid. Domagoso, who grew up in the slums, was...
Biden vacations, while the world is on fire

Horsing around. Vacation at the beach. Bike riding with friends. Going to a football game and tossing the coin. It sounds like a bunch of kids after school playing hooky, having a good time for the sake of it because there’s nothing else to do. But no, it’s the president and vice president of the United States of America playing around while the country, and the world, are on fire.
