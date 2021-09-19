Manny Pacquiao Running for Philippines President

Horsing around. Vacation at the beach. Bike riding with friends. Going to a football game and tossing the coin. It sounds like a bunch of kids after school playing hooky, having a good time for the sake of it because there’s nothing else to do. But no, it’s the president and vice president of the United States of America playing around while the country, and the world, are on fire.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO