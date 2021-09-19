Manny Pacquiao Running for Philippines President
Manny Pacquiao has faced many opponents in the ring, but now he's entering a far more brutal sport ... Presidential politics. Manny says he's gonna run for President of the Philippines in next year's election. He accepted the nomination of his party -- the PDP-Laban party -- at Sunday's convention. True to form, Manny told the crowd, "I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," adding, "I wholeheartedly, bravely and humbly hope for your support."www.tmz.com
