Letter to the Editor: 09/21/21 City Council Agenda- General Comment & the Housing element

Please share this comment with the public since City Clerk Aisha Thompson refuses to read them during the city council meetings. City Council: Please stop giving more money to law enforcement agencies who are currently getting over 8 BILLION dollars in LA County to terrorize residents! We need real investments in our community like mental, behavioral, and rehabilitation health sites! We need investments in safe, clean, and affordable housing, both rent and homeownership! We needed these basic needs over 10-20 years ago, we cannot wait any longer to get the housing justice & equity that we are owed.