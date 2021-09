The Horseshoe Prairie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution are celebrating the National Celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. In 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for observance of the U.S. Constitution Week. The resolution was signed into Public Law No. 915 on Aug. 2, 1958, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower for national recognition of the week of Sept. 17-23.

