Public Safety

SUSPICIOUS FEMA WORKER

 5 days ago

Please contact 911 should someone approach your home claiming to be a member of FEMA, or any other agency to do a "follow up" on a report you know you did not file. Subject(s) possibly involved in fraud or thefts.

Possible FEMA Worker Impersonation

At 2:02 pm, on Monday 09/20/21, a Bedminster Township resident reported that an individual came to her home, on Sweet Briar Road, claiming to be from FEMA to follow up on a disaster relief disbursement. The resident had not applied for any FEMA relief. This individual requested the resident's identification. The resident did not provide any information and asked for the "FEMA" worker's identification. This person then left in a newer silver sedan. She was described as a hispanic female, 5"05" tall, with long brown hair and black frame glasses. Please call the Bedminster Township Police Department dispatcher at 215-328-8515 with any information. Below is some information from FEMA concerning scams:
Suspicious package dropped from a drone on school grounds

On September 13, 2021 at approximately 8:40 a.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee at Brunswick Academy reporting that a suspicious package was on school grounds. During the investigation, it was determined that this package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. due to the fact that the witness saw a drone during that time land on the grounds. Soon thereafter, the witness saw a small dark colored sedan come into the parking lot of the school and grab the drone. Law enforcement interviewed the witnesses and collected the package.
Lost Property

On 09/22/21, CPD took a report of a lost property. The description of the property is a memo pad with an owl on a .pink background cover. If the memo pad is found, please return the property to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Report of suspicious vehicles leads to meth arrest

A report of suspicious vehicle led to a drug arrest on Sept. 9 in Brown County. Sheriff John Merchant reported that at approximately 4 p.m., a concern of a suspicious motor home without a visible license plate that was parked in the roadway on the west. side of Robinson was...
and Communications with 911

On 9/6/21 at approximately 11:39am Alnardo Luis Figueroa-Roas, age 18, of Columbia, PA did commit the acts of Aggravated Harassment by a Prisoner, Simple Assault, Obstructing the administration of law, and Communications with 911 while in the 300 block of Locust Street (rear), Columbia, PA.
Janesville authorities investigate ‘suspicious fire’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire that happened early Tuesday morning. According to an incident report, officials responded to a possible burglary and fire in the 600 block of South High Street around 2:38 a.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, officers were able to...
(18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft F3

On September 6, 2021 around 8:39 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive, for a report of non-active theft. Upon arrival, loss prevention informed officers that the theft occurred on August 25th around 10:48 PM. A white male with a beard...
(18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 8:58 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active retail theft at Sheetz, 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive. Around 8:21 PM, a black male arrived in a black Chrysler Aspen and parked on the drive thru entrance side. He walked into the door and then...
Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
Police investigating suspicious death in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a suspicious death on Willow Street this afternoon, Police Chief Joseph Coffay confirmed. “Somebody came to the house, observed the victim in the kitchen area and called 911,” the chief said of the investigation at 123 Willow St. The identity and gender of the...
Suspicious items found in Berlin park investigated

BERLIN, Md. – Worcester County officials conducted an investigation into suspicious items found in a Berlin park Thursday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., the Berlin Police Department received a call from the Town of Berlin Public Works regarding suspicious containers in Stephen Decatur Park on Tripoli Street. On arrival, officers spoke with public works staff and determined that two steel military ammunition cans were found by staff while cutting grass in the park. Town staff personnel reported that the weight of the cans indicated that they contained something and were not empty.
FEMA urges recipients of FEMA funds to use the money wisely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sheka Quinn placed flattened boxes in a vehicle outside a Wal-Mart in LaPlace. She is being forced to get a new address thanks to Hurricane Ida. “So, I can move out because the area I was living in became a disastrous area, so I am just getting my boxes so I can pack up, start all over again,” said Quinn.
Inmate stabbed during fight at N.J. county jail, official says

A fight among inmates at the Mercer County Correction Center Sunday night left an inmate stabbed, a Mercer County spokeswoman said Monday. The melee occurred at about 10 p.m. in the New Commitment Unit, or intake area. One of the inmates had a homemade knife, a shank, which he used to stab another inmate, the spokesperson said. The weapon was seized.
