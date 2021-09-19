SUSPICIOUS FEMA WORKER

At 2:02 pm, on Monday 09/20/21, a Bedminster Township resident reported that an individual came to her home, on Sweet Briar Road, claiming to be from FEMA to follow up on a disaster relief disbursement. The resident had not applied for any FEMA relief. This individual requested the resident's identification. The resident did not provide any information and asked for the "FEMA" worker's identification. This person then left in a newer silver sedan. She was described as a hispanic female, 5"05" tall, with long brown hair and black frame glasses. Please call the Bedminster Township Police Department dispatcher at 215-328-8515 with any information. Below is some information from FEMA concerning scams:

FEMA ・ 4 DAYS AGO