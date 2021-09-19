CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos inactives: Bradley Chubb will play in Week 2

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is active for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Denver’s list of inactive players for Week 2 can be seen below.

broncoswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Vic Fangio defends Bradley Chubb, praises Broncos’ pass-rushing depth

Unfortunately this week, Bradley Chubb was detained for a failure to appear in court, placing a cloud over the Denver Broncos’ preparation against the New York Giants. Fortunately, however, the situation was quickly resolved and Denver’s head coach, Vic Fangio was quick to rush to the defense of his young, star pass-rusher.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football
NFL

Injury roundup: Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb active against Jaguars

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb﻿, listed as questionable with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to play last week, is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Chubb was considered a game-time decision. The 2018 first-round pick out of N.C. State has 20.5...
NFL
247Sports

Denver Broncos' Bradley Chubb to undergo ankle surgery, will miss time

While the Denver Broncos earned encouraging road wins over the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars to start 2-0, they learned this week that they will be without Pro Bowl edge defender Bradley Chubb for an extended period. The team announced that Chubb will undergo surgery on his left ankle Wednesday to address a bone spur that has caused him problems over the last few weeks. Although the Broncos did not list an exact timeline for Chubb's return to play, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero wrote that Chubb could be back in six to eight weeks.
NFL
burlington-record.com

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb to have arthroscopic ankle surgery Wednesday

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery on Wednesday morning to remove a bone spur, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Once the surgery is completed, a determination will be made on whether to place Chubb on injured reserve/eligible to return and miss a minimum of three weeks. The early indication is Chubb will not miss the rest of the season, a source said.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 5 alarming statistics concerning Von Miller and Bradley Chubb

The Denver Broncos are getting used to this, but they are going to be without one of their star pass-rushers for the foreseeable future. After aggravating an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, Bradley Chubb has undergone surgery and it is being reported that he will miss anywhere from 6-8 weeks, putting him on the shelf with the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Ronald Darby and Josey Jewell.
NFL
USA Today

Winless Jets remain underdogs in Week 3 matchup vs. Broncos

The Jets head back on the road to take on the Broncos in Week 3 after stinking up MetLife Stadium in their Week 2 home opener against the Patriots. As expected, New York is an underdog for the third straight week ahead of its trip to Denver. Tipico Sportsbook has the Jets at 10.5-point underdogs against the Broncos, which should not come as much of a surprise given Denver’s 2-0 start and New York’s horrendous offensive performance against New England.
NFL
USA Today

Broncos vs. Jets: Quick preview for NFL Week 3

The Denver Broncos (2-0) will host the New York Jets (0-2) in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday. Here’s our quick preview for the AFC showdown. Broncos’ keys to victory: QB Teddy Bridgewater has done an excellent job as a game manager through the first two weeks of the season. Bridgewater’s play isn’t flashy, but it doesn’t need to be. Bridgewater has no turnovers going into Denver’s home opener and if he continues that good form, the Broncos will be able to handle an underwhelming Jets team. Denver’s defense should be able to take advantage of New York’s struggling offensive line, with OLB Von Miller generating pressure off the edge. Miller has three sacks so far this season.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy