Broncos inactives: Bradley Chubb will play in Week 2

The Denver Broncos (2-0) will host the New York Jets (0-2) in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday. Here’s our quick preview for the AFC showdown. Broncos’ keys to victory: QB Teddy Bridgewater has done an excellent job as a game manager through the first two weeks of the season. Bridgewater’s play isn’t flashy, but it doesn’t need to be. Bridgewater has no turnovers going into Denver’s home opener and if he continues that good form, the Broncos will be able to handle an underwhelming Jets team. Denver’s defense should be able to take advantage of New York’s struggling offensive line, with OLB Von Miller generating pressure off the edge. Miller has three sacks so far this season.

