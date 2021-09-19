CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Benediction’ Review: Terence Davies Finds Room for Himself in a Heartbreaking Siegfried Sassoon Biopic

By Guy Lodge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn multiple interviews over the years, British filmmaker Terence Davies has baldly stated that being gay has ruined his life: “I hate it, I’ll go to my grave hating it … it has killed part of my soul,” he said in 2011, adding that his sexuality is the reason he remains single and celibate. Davies’ professed loneliness and sensitivity has bled through many of his films, wistfully entrenched as they often are in an unattainable past, most recently in a series of female-centered character studies: his swooningly melodramatic, cut-glass adaptation of Terence Rattigan’s “The Deep Blue Sea,” his amber-cast farm drama “Sunset Song” and his mannered, internalized Emily Dickinson portrait “A Quiet Passion.” Yet Davies has never directly addressed homosexuality in his oeuvre, for all its queer undercurrents; that it’s so openly and sensually a part of his intricate, intensely felt new film “Benediction” is the first of its many surprises.

‘Benediction’: Toronto Review

Terence Davies explores the impact of war on poet Siegfried Sassoon in this lyrical biopic. The life of the poet Siegfried Sassoon (played by Jack Lowden, and, as an older man, Peter Capaldi) is explored in a suitably lyrical portrait by Terence Davies. Deftly weaving together Sassoon’s voice and verse with scenes from his life, the film is particularly effective in its use of archive footage of the First World War juxtaposed with Sassoon’s writing. A patchwork structure reveals a gradual hardening in Sassoon, as the emotional scar tissue thickens following the traumas of war and the subsequent tussle between his homosexuaility and the “ultimate capitulation” of marriage, religious conversion and a life of bitter respectability. It’s an elegant piece of filmmaking, if a little too decorous at times.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Terence Davies and Benediction

Got a minute and eighteen seconds? Give them to the trailer that Terence Davies has made for this year’s Viennale. The festival, running in the Austrian capital from October 21 through 31, will present a complete Davies retrospective, beginning with his early trilogy of short films. As Peter Bradshaw writes in the Guardian, Children (1976), Madonna and Child (1980), and Death and Transfiguration (1983) capture “a world of guilt, shame, and self-scrutiny in which possibilities of faith and beauty are reverently but painfully pursued.”
MOVIES
Peter Capaldi’s Benediction Is As Pithy As It Is Heartbreaking

Through a legacy of poetry, Siegfried Sassoon was a leading voice in the English anti-war movement during World War I. Along with being traumatized by his military service, Sassoon’s personal life was also a source of strife, partially due to being homosexual in a time when it was literally illegal. Writer/director Terence Davies brings this tortured duality to life in his latest film, Benediction; and through the performances of Peter Capaldi and Jack Lowden, the tale of Siegfried Sassoon’s complicated life is as pithy as it is heartbreaking. Which is pretty much what you’d expect from the director of The Deep Blue Sea.
MOVIES
‘Benediction’ Director Terence Davies Explains Why Most Linear Biopics Are ‘Incredibly Dull’ (Video)

TIFF 2021: ”I’m interested in not literally what happened next. What’s more important is what happens emotionally next,“ the filmmaker says. Terence Davies’ lyrical, gorgeous and elegant film “Benediction” is an unusual biopic about British war poet Siegfried Sassoon in that it jumps around in time and finds Sassoon as both a young and old man. Scholars may be left hunting for the film’s specific timeline, but the film no doubt packs an emotional wallop.
MOVIES
