Missouri State

Missouri man guilty of several felonies for shooting woman

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was convicted of several felonies after the woman he shot in the head testified against him. The Jackson County Prosecutors Office said Saturday that Louis Watts was found guilty Friday of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action. According to court documents, Kansas City police officers found the woman bleeding from her face after they responded to a shooting in October 2019. The woman had been shot twice in the head and had a bullet lodged behind an eye. The woman told police that the 52-year-old Watts had shot her.

