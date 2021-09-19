CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘One Second’ Review: Zhang Yimou’s Lovely, Poignantly Imperfect Tribute to the Delight and the Delusion of Cinema

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere in the land of worn-out metaphors, there’s a drawer overflowing with love letters from all the filmmakers who ever thought to make cinema of the making of cinema. But it feels inadequate to file Zhang Yimou’s “One Second” alongside those when it is the most direct and heartfelt valentine to the medium the revered Fifth Generation filmmaker has ever composed — even though, in the four decades between his 1981 debut “Red Sorghum” and this year’s “Cliff Walkers,” he has rarely made a film that could be considered anything but.

m.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailydead.com

Review: James Wan’s MALIGNANT is an Audacious Love Letter to Italian Horror

As someone who has been a longtime fan of James Wan’s genre output, I was extremely excited when it was announced that he was going to be giving us another original horror movie to enjoy via Malignant. And the best compliment I can give Malignant is that I went into this movie thinking it was going to be one thing, and for a good portion of the film, it very much lulls you into thinking your expectations are spot-on. But by the time the second half kicks in, Wan delivers an experience that is so shockingly weird and jaw-droppingly unexpected, that I spent most of my time with my mouth agape and cackling at a variety of moments with unfettered glee.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

One Second – first look review

A return to form for China’s Zhang Yimou with this tale of a village attempting to restore a damaged movie reel. Among the ranks of films described by their makers as “love letters to cinema,” few take that approach as literally as Zhang Yimou’s One Second. Much of the plot revolves around a village coming together to repair a film reel that was unwound and trawled through mud while being delivered to them. When townsfolk gather around the dirtied nest of celluloid laid out on a canvas, they look like they’re mourning a dead body. Zhang pays meticulous attention to the process of untangling and cleaning the strip; resident projectionist “Mr Movie” (Fan Wei) drills the townsfolk in how to properly handle it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi's Florian Munteanu Shares Delightful Behind-the-Scenes Content Featuring Tony Leung and Meng'er Zhang

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally playing in theaters and the movie's release has led to a lot of excellent social media content from the movie's cast and crew. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has taken to Instagram to celebrate many people who worked on the film, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) has been sharing video highlights from his press tour, Awkwafina (Katy) has paid tribute to her stunt double, Meng'er Zhang (Xialing) has shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos, and much more. The latest actor from Shang-Chi to treat Instagram to bts content is Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist). The actor posted some hilarious photos of him sharing shots with Zhang as well as sweet images of Tony Leung (Xu Wenwu).
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Whitehead’s loving ’60s-era homage to noir and NYC

“Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)Ray Carney is the kind of outlaw you want to root for because he’s kind, generous, loves his wife and family, and is “only slightly bent when it came to being crooked.” He’s the hard-working, upwardly aspirational anti-hero of “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead’s loving homage to noir fiction and nostalgic look at the city that never sleeps in the late 1950s and early ’60s. The book is among this year’s finalists for the Kirkus Prize.Unlike his last two books, “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys,” which dealt with the serious social justice themes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhang Yimou
Boston Globe

The rom-com is alive and well and breaking new conventions

Sharing Tom Joudrey’s belief in romantic comedy’s potential for imagining cross-class coupling (“Inequality ruined the rom-com,” Ideas, Sept. 12), I’m pleased to point out that, contrary to the genre’s rumored death or ruination, the rom-com’s newfound willingness to wrestle with social reality is key to its recent regeneration. My edited...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Jessica Chastain Shatters Hollywood Delusions, One Role at a Time

Ten years ago, during interviews to promote her role as a CIA operative in Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning thriller Zero Dark Thirty, Jessica Chastain was asked by one reporter after another what it was like to play a “masculine” character. “I get this a lot—when people say that the characters I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
yourconroenews.com

In 'This is the Night,' a love letter to cinema, 'Rocky III'

Filmmaker James DeMonaco remembers the day “Rocky III” hit theaters as if it were yesterday. On Staten Island in 1982, it was an all-out event. He waited four hours in line to get tickets and saw it twice in a day. Kids at his school carried the poster around like a trophy. There even were fights in the theater and squabbles between the “tough guys” and the “nerds” over who was allowed to love the character. It’s these memories that inspired “ This is the Night, ” which follows one Staten Island family on the film's opening day.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fever Dream’: Film Review | San Sebastian 2021

Terror and beauty have been onscreen partners many times. But in Fever Dream, a film that lives up to its name, their connection is inextricable and eerie, shaped and propelled by an uncanny sense of emergency. Setting Claudia Llosa’s chilling new feature apart is how thoroughly it plants the viewer within its story’s emotional churn. And it wastes no time, plunging us straight into a disorienting sense of crisis in its opening seconds: A woman, seemingly paralyzed, describes in voiceover the feeling of something wormlike within her body as she’s dragged over brush by a young boy. Whether he’s taking...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delusion#Imperfect#Love Letters#Fifth Generation
imdb.com

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Wraps Production On New Film Bardo (Or False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, director of "Birdman," "The Revenant," and more, has wrapped production on his latest film. The movie has the delightfully pretentious title "Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)," and it's the filmmaker's first entirely Mexican project in 20 years. Daniel Jimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani star in the film, which follows a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to his native country.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Star Noemie Merlant Develops Female-Powered Genre Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

Noemie Merlant, the rising French star of Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Jacques Audiard’s “Paris, 13th District” (pictured), is reteaming with Pierre Guyard at Nord-Ouest Films to develop her sophomore feature, “Les Femmes au balcon.” Merlant made her feature debut with “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” which world premiered in the special screenings section and is playing at San Sebastian Film Festival. Set over the course of three days, “Les Femmes au balcon” is a high-concept film following three women in Marseille, Southern France, during a heat wave. Across the street, their mysterious neighbor is the object all their...
MOVIES
Variety

French Helmer Claire Simon Goes from Duras to the Female Body for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

French director Claire Simon is putting the spotlight for her next documentary on the steps of life from birth to death for the bodies of women. Simon, who was at the San Sebastian Film Festival with her latest film “I Want to Talk About Duras,” starts shooting this week at the Paris public hospital, Hopital Tenon, in the city’s 20th Arrondissement. With “This Body of Women” (the literal English translation of the title) she plans to trace all of the female health cycles from birth to death. “I’m doing a documentary about women’s bodies in a hospital in Paris. It’s all the [medical...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Birds of Paradise’ Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Suspiria’

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship, spinning a cunning yarn of female enmity and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Paris’ ultra-competitive professional ballet scene. Her source is A.K. Small’s “Bright Burning Stars,” a bestselling young-adult novel Smith adapts with grown-up panache, without shortchanging the girly pleasures of the genre while upgrading them with a healthy dose...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Pixar Supporting Characters Who Deserve Their Own Movie

In the house of Pixar, character is key. For over 25 years, the most reliable studio in animation has dazzled and devastated audiences with its profound understanding of character-driven storytelling. No one would care about these talking toys, blue-collar monsters, or middle-aged superheroes if they weren't full of motivation, depth, and thematic growth. We don't love Buzz Lightyear because he looks cool and has a famous catchphrase; we love him because he dwells in existential misery before learning to accept his identity as a child's plaything, teaching all of us that it's okay if it takes a while to discover who you truly are.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Is Being Written, Could Film Next Year

"Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan is famously open about his creative process. He's the primary reason fans know anything at all about the upcoming TV adaptation of the first novel in his famous "Olympians" series, "Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief." Disney+ might be all about keeping the details hidden, but Riordan has always taken care of his fans.
MOVIES
Deadline

Amblin Reteaming With Peter Farrelly For Comedy ‘Super In Love’

After their Oscar-winning work together on 2019 Best Picture Green Book, Amblin Partners has tapped Peter Farrelly to direct the comedy feature Super In Love. Flint Wainess, who has had the Black List script Linda and Monica; and has written Power Couple for Comedy Central and has been a consulting producer on In the Dark, is writing the script. Green Book won three Oscars, Farrelly notching two of those for Best Picture and Original Screenplay, with the film grossing over $320M WW. With his brother Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly wrote, directed and produced such comedy blockbusters as There’s Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, and Me, Myself and Irene. Jeb Brody, Amblin’s President of Production, and Mia Maniscalco, SVP Creative Affairs, are overseeing Super in Love for the studio. Farrelly is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Wainess is represented by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Hedges’ Pandemic-Set Drama ‘The Same Storm’ to Open 2021 Austin Film Festival

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Peter Hedges’ drama “The Same Storm” is set to open the 2021 Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference (AFF). Festival organizers announced Thursday that the pandemic-set movie starring Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Sandra Oh, Elaine May, Raúl Castillo, Ato Blankson-Wood, Corey Michael Smith, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston, and Alison Pill will lead off the 28th annual event, which runs from Oct. 21-28. AFF’s full feature film slate includes 26 world, North American and U.S. premieres, including the world premiere of filmmaker Spencer King’s “Time Now” and the U.S. premiere of “Cicada,” written and directed by Chung-ryoul Lee. Other marquee...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Sankofa’: Haile Gerima Wants His Resistance Cinema to Inspire the Next Gen of Black Filmmakers

The Haile Gerima story is one of personal and professional resistance. A warrior whose chosen weapon is cinema, Gerima has been at the forefront of the Black independent film movement for almost 50 years, leading a charge to counter the West’s history of gross misrepresentations of the Black experience with complete and complex stories about what it means to be Black, viewed through a global lens.
MOVIES
Variety

Spanish Director Paco Plaza Talks Horror Film ‘The Grandmother,’ Starring Former Chanel Model Vera Valdez

Paco Plaza, director of the Spanish horror film “La Abuela” (“The Grandmother”), remembers distinctly how Coco Chanel’s favorite model, Vera Valdez, who co-stars in his latest film, responded before boarding a plane to Paris to sit out the pandemic when their production shut down early last year: “I will stay alive.” Although they did not know, at that time, if they would be able to shoot again, Valdez’s promise gave him hope that the film would continue. Born in 1936, the Brazilian debuted in Paris for fashion house Elsa Schiaparelli and worked for a number of other designers from Dior to Chanel. “In...
MOVIES
Variety

Pecado Films Sets ‘A La Cara’ Feature From ‘Josefine’s’ Javier Marco & Belén Sanchez-Arévalo (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Pecado Films will produce “A la cara,” the second feature from director Javier Marco and screenwriter Belén Sánchez-Arévalo whose debut, “Josephine,” world premiered to acclaim at San Sebastian this week. Written by Marco and Sánchez-Arévalo and to be directed by Marco, the duo’s sophomore outing will continue the action of their same-titled 13-minute film which won a 2021 Spanish Academy Goya for best fiction short. The feature project has been selected for a Spanish Academy 2021-22 residency, and will be presented at the CineHorizontes Marseilles Spanish Film Festival. Written by Sánchez-Arévalo and directed by Marco, the short “A la cara” begins with...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy