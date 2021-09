Damien Harris had a costly mistake in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, and it looks like he was motivated by that blunder on Sunday. Harris had a touchdown run early in the second half against the New York Jets that immediately reminded people of Marshawn Lynch’s most famous “Beast Mode” run a decade ago. Harris broke at least five tackles and refused to go down before he was in the end zone. Check it out:

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO