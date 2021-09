Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she hopes her next relationship is with someone outside of the entertainment industry, with the actor revealing she thinks it would be “nice”.The Morning Show star spoke candidly about what sort of person she hopes to date during an interview with Kay Adams for People TV, after she was asked whether she believes relationships between celebrities and “so-called non-celebrities” can “work”.“Of course,” Aniston replied, looking confused. “Absolutely.”The 52-year-old then continued: “I mean, it’s happened. That’s what I’m sort of hoping for, is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. That would be nice.”The actor’s...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO