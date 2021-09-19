What's New in iOS 15 Accessibility for Blind and DeafBlind Users

In this podcast from his series looking at some of what's new and notable in iOS 15, Thomas Domville introduces us toHide My Email. Available to iCloud+ subscribers, Hide My Email builds on the idea of Sign in With Apple by providing you with unique, random email addresses that forward to your personal inbox and can be deleted at any time. This can be particularly useful if you need to give a company an email address, but are concerned that they will share the address with others who will use it for advertising purposes.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO