CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

What's New in iOS 15 Accessibility for Blind and DeafBlind Users

applevis.com
 5 days ago

Another Autumn means another release of iOS. Just like releases of iOS dating back to 2009, this release brings a lot of new features and functions for blind and DeafBlind users. Major changes in iOS 15 include a new Focus Mode, several enhancements with FaceTime, the ability to use Siri for certain tasks while offline, and much more. Many blogs will be highlighting these enhancements to iOS, so I will not discuss them in great detail here. This article covers accessibility features impacting individuals who are blind or DeafBlind.

www.applevis.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Iphone Se#Iphone Xs#Ios#Focus Mode#Facetime#Applevis#Wwdc#General Changes#Danish#Finish#Swedish#Norwegian#Seeing Ai Live Text#Ai#Ocr
SlashGear

Apple warns iPhone users should update to new iOS 14.8 ASAP

Apple has released iOS 14.8, along with iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2, and macOS Big Sur 11.6, patching some security issues that the Cupertino firm says it believes have been actively exploited. The new software – released for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac today – is recommended for all users, Apple says.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in iOS 15 RC (Video)

Earlier today we got to see a speed test of the new iOS 15 RC or Release Candidate and now we get to find out what is new in the software. Apple released the iOS 15 RC earlier this week and the software will be released to everyone next week, the Release Candidate is basically the version that will land next week.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Here’s why all Apple users need to install the iOS 14.8 update today

Though the release of iOS 15 is mere hours away, Apple users should make sure today that their device is running the latest version of its software. On the iPhone and iPad that’s iOS 14.8, while macOS 11.6 should be your current on MacBooks and iMacs and watchOS 7.6.2 on the Apple Watch.
TECHNOLOGY
theapplepost.com

Apple releases iOS 15 — Here’s everything that’s new

Apple has officially released iOS 15, bringing several major new features to iPhone, including SharePlay in FaceTime, redesigned Notifications, updates to iMessage, Maps, Weather and Siri, new privacy tools, a redesigned browsing experience with Safari, and more. iOS 15 makes improvements to the iPhone’s core features. For the first time,...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, and the third-generation AirPods. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is well and truly on the way. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and it’s set to get a major refresh when it’s released to the public very soon. In fact, rumors suggest it’ll be out on October 4. Currently, Android 12 is available as part of a beta program, meaning that while you can technically download it if you want to, it’s still buggy, may not work properly, and shouldn’t be installed on your main phone. That said, Android 12 is up to Beta 4, which Google notes means that...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Waze brings new Fraggle Rock theme to Android and iOS users

Waze has been pushing a lot of excellent themes to its mobile app, many of them being aimed at children. Today’s announcement is meant to continue the trend with the addition of the Fraggle Rock theme on both Android and iOS apps. To celebrate what would have been Jim Henson’s...
CELL PHONES
applevis.com

How to Use iCloud Private Relay to Secure your Safari Browsing on iOS

In this podcast from his series looking at some of what's new and notable in iOS 15, Thomas Domville introduces us to iCloud Private Relay. iCloud Private Relay ensures the Safari traffic leaving your device is encrypted - so no one can intercept and read it - and it puts all your requests through two separate internet relays. The result is that no one, including Apple, can see who you are or what sites you are visiting.
CELL PHONES
applevis.com

How to Use Hide My Email on iOS

In this podcast from his series looking at some of what's new and notable in iOS 15, Thomas Domville introduces us toHide My Email. Available to iCloud+ subscribers, Hide My Email builds on the idea of Sign in With Apple by providing you with unique, random email addresses that forward to your personal inbox and can be deleted at any time. This can be particularly useful if you need to give a company an email address, but are concerned that they will share the address with others who will use it for advertising purposes.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

iOS 14.8 Features: Everything New in iOS 14.8

With iOS 15 set to launch in the near future, Apple's work on iOS 14 is winding down, but Apple in mid-September released a new update to iOS, iOS 14.8. There are no new outward-facing changes in iOS 14.8, and no feature additions, but the update does address two security vulnerabilities so it's worth installing as soon as you can. Details on the vulnerability fixes are below.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iOS 14.8 update is out — why it's critical for iPhone users

Apple announced that it's rolling out iOS 14.8 today. The update contains significant patches that address two critical security flaws: a CoreGraphics bug and a WebKit vulnerability. This is the eighth major update to iOS 14 since it launched last fall. The last significant update, iOS 14.7, introduced MagSafe Battery...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

iPhone users will receive iOS 15 update on September 20

The biggest change of iOS 15 is a new Focus mode. In addition to “Do not disturb,” you can configure various modes — you can choose apps and people you want notifications from and change your focus depending on what you’re doing. For instance, you can create a Work mode, a Sleep mode, a Workout mode, etc.
CELL PHONES
applevis.com

How to check the storage of your device

It is important to know how much storage you have. You never know how much storage you have. You might have 2 GB for gigabytes 6 GB or even more. But for your iOS new people. Here’s how to set up a new storage. What is storage. Storage is basically...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy