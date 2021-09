We received the following press release from Lowell Light & Power regarding their partnership in a new solar energy project. Invenergy has completed term and construction financing for the 200MW Calhoun Solar project, which is currently under construction and scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2022. Located in Calhoun County, it will support approximately 300 jobs over the course of the construction period. Invenergy senior vice president Anneli Alers said: “Invenergy is proud to achieve construction financing for the Calhoun Solar project, an important step in bringing our first solar project in Michigan to fruition.”

