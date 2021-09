The Dolphins 2021 season officially begins today when the team takes on the Patriots. This will be the third season under Brian Flores and expectations are very high for this team. For the first time in a long time it finally seems like Flores and company have this team moving in the right direction. The Patriots are also in a little rebuild phase as last season did not go as planned with the loss of Tom Brady. Mac Jones will be starting for the Pats and he’s gonna have a tough task ahead of him against this Dolphins defense.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO