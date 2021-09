Shawn Porter’s resume speaks for itself. The 33-year-old welterweight contender is highly respected in his weight class and has shared the ring with the best of them. Yet, despite wrapping gold around his waist on two separate occasions and regardless of Porter picking up notable wins against the likes of Danny Garcia, Devon Alexander, and Yordenis Ugas, most expect him to fall woefully short in his next ring appearance.

