-- Along the lines of asking readers for wisdom, has anyone out there had success building a learning community of one on-site class and one asynchronous online class?. I’m thinking it might get around the time-slot problem that so often imperils learning communities. (As in, many students who can take one of the two classes have a conflict with the other one.) But it may be that the students who seek out learning communities tend not to be the ones who take online classes.

COLLEGES ・ 15 HOURS AGO