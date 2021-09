Saturday night's White Out crowd atmosphere in Happy Valley delivered for prospects on campus soaking in No. 10 Penn State's 28-20 victory over No. 22 Auburn. Head coach James Franklin and his staff are sitting on the 247Sports Composite's No. 1 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle and many of those prospects returned to State College to get a taste of what their future holds on nights like this.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO