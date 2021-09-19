CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Shang-Chi' tops box office for 3rd straight weekend

By JAKE COYLE
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- 'œShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is the top film at the box office for the third straight weekend, but the muted reception for Clint Eastwood's 'œCry Macho' suggests older moviegoers still aren't as eager to return to theaters. Marvel's 'œChang-Chi and the Legend of...

www.dhbusinessledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Another Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Hit the Top Ten on Netflix

Just a couple weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds's superhero flick The Green Lantern entered the list of most-watched movies on Netflix and stayed there for a whole week. Now, it appears that fans of Reynolds must be feeling even more nostalgic because another one of his past movies has climbed its way into the list as well.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

In celebration of Clint Eastwood and other age-defying directors

Clint Eastwood was 25 when he made his film debut-uncredited no less-in the 1955’s “Revenge of the Creature,” a sequel to the 1954 3-D blockbuster “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Sporting a mile-high pompadour, the lanky baby face Eastwood plays a lab tech named Jennings who is working on an experiment involving a group of mice sharing a cage with a cat. And 66 years after “Revenge of the Creature,” the 91-year-old Eastwood is still going strong. His new film, “Cry Macho,” just opened in theaters and began streaming on HBO Max. He punches a guy, bonds with a new rooster...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Emmerich
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Destin Daniel Cretton
Person
Clint Eastwood
MovieWeb

When Will Jungle Cruise Be Free for Disney+ Subscribers?

Audiences will be able to join Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise from the safety of their own homes soon, and for free (minus subscription), with the Disney outing now due to hit Disney+ on November 12. The movie was released back in July, hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously, but it won't be long before all subscribers can visit, or perhaps even revisit, the fantasy adventure flick.
MOVIES
staradvertiser.com

‘Shang-Chi’ tops box office again with $35.8 million in ticket sales

NEW YORK >> “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stayed on top at the box office, collecting $35.8 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates today. That total was good enough for the best second-weekend gross of any film during the pandemic, edging...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: First Look at the Oscar Race

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., 11/19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, 11/12, trailer) A Hero (Amazon, TBD, TBD) The Power of the Dog (Netflix. 11/17, trailer) Dune (Warner...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open Road#Chang Chi#The Walt Disney Co#Marvel#Asian#Hbo#Pictures Group#American Sniper#Searchlight Pictures
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood’s Curious 4Chan Connection

Psst. Have you heard how Hollywood studios are in cahoots with a company that secretly owns 4chan? And they’re helping prop up a website that surreptitiously traffics in sexually explicit figurines of underage female characters? If not, it may only be a matter of time before this wild tale travels far thanks to an eye-opening court document filed in L.A. earlier in September. The filing comes amid, of all things, a dispute involving Netflix’s Stranger Things. Japan-based Good Smile is the main player here. The company, which grew out of the anime world, manufactures pop culture toys including the popular line...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen to Star in Live-Action ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ Adaptation (Exclusive)

Pacific Rim: Uprising actor Mackenyu and Madison Iseman are leading the cast of Knights of the Zodiac, a live-action adaptation of the 1980s manga and anime series titled Saint Seiya being made by Toei Animation and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos are also in the firmament of the fantasy that’s coming off of wrapping production. Tomasz Baginski, the Polish animator and special effects wiz who has worked on The Witcher, is directing the movie that Toei is producing. The manga and anime, created by Masami Kurumada and first introduced in 1986, told of...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Man on Fire fans delighted as Denzel Washington 2004 sleeper hit storms into Netflix chart

One of Denzel Washington’s most underrated films has become a surprise hit on Netflix. The film, Man on Fire, was made in 2004 and saw Washington team up with late director Tony Scott. The pair had previously worked together on Crimson Tide.Washington stars as John W Creasy, a former CIA officer who is hired by a wealthy family to protect their daughter, Pita (played by Dakota Fanning) because of some recent kidnappings. Pita is eventually taken, leaving Creasy on a mission to catch those responsible. The film earned more than $130 million (£95 million) at the box office and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

How Lucasfilm Made ‘Star Wars: Visions’ the Most Ambitious ‘Star Wars’ Project Since ‘A New Hope’

When Masi Oka was first approached to provide a voice for “Star Wars: Visions” — Lucasfilm’s sensational new anthology series for Disney Plus that presents nine “Star Wars” shorts by seven Japanese anime studios — it did not take much to convince the actor to say yes. “Star Wars: A New Hope” was the first movie Oka ever saw in theaters. It was the first VHS tape he ever purchased. His first job out of college was at Industrial Light and Magic, and some of his earliest credits are as a visual effects artist on George Lucas’s “Star Wars” prequels. “My whole...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Filmmaker James DeMonaco Parlayed ‘The Purge’ Franchise Into a Passion Project

After directing three Purge films and writing all five, franchise creator James DeMonaco knew he needed a radical change. So he revisited an older script of his that celebrated his first loves: cinema and Staten Island. And thanks to The Purge franchise’s worldwide gross of $535 million on a $53 million budget overall, DeMonaco had earned “one for him” in the eyes of his partners at Blumhouse and Universal Pictures. “Without saying it, I think Jason [Blum] was saying that by just saying yes to the project,” DeMonaco tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I think he liked the script, I can say...
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Opens On A Quiet Weekend

The current state of the box office can best be described as polarized. On one hand, last weekend was the lowest grossing weekend at the box office since June, and if it drops further this weekend it could be the lowest since May. On the other hand, we’re witnessing a dream run for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which opened better than expected and is now holding better than expected. It is on the cusp of passing its fellow Marvel blockbuster Black Widow as the year’s top grosser, and by the end of the weekend should be nearing $200 million. The overall market may be slumping, but individual films are still shining.
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to Stream on Disney Plus on ‘Disney Plus Day’ in November

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” from Marvel Studios will hit Disney Plus on Nov. 12 — along with a slew of other new content — as part of a celebration of the two-year anniversary of the streamer’s launch. The first Disney Plus Day marks the date the streaming service first bowed in 2019 in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. Additional content set to debut Nov. 12 on Disney Plus worldwide includes film “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, available to all subscribers (after being available under its $30 early-access pricing); the premiere of Disney Plus original...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Sets Paramount Plus and Theatrical Release on Nov. 10

After delaying its initial release, Paramount Pictures announced that the live-action “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will open both in theaters and on Paramount Plus on Nov. 10. Based on the children’s book series written by Norman Bridwell, the film will follow middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) and is given a little, red puppy only to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney CEO: Talent Deals Undergoing “Reset” After Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

In light of the ongoing legal battle between Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and Disney, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the standards for talent deals are undergoing a “reset,” and future agreements will need to take into account the changes to movie release windows accelerated by the pandemic. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, Chapek did not explicitly mention Johansson or her lawsuit but referred to deals “cut three or four years ago” on films made during that time that got launched during the middle of the pandemic. “We’ve got a deal that’s conceived under a certain set of conditions that actually...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Eddie Murphy Signs Three-Picture, First-Look Deal With Amazon

Eddie Murphy is getting in to the Amazon business. The actor has signed a three-picture and first-look pact that will see him star in three films for the tech giant and also develop original film projects for Prime with the potential to star. The streamer worked with Murphy on his Coming to America sequel, releasing it after buying the comedy from Paramount, which offloaded this and several other features during the COVID-19 theatrical shut down. Coming 2 America was the most streamed title in the U.S. the week of its premiere, according to Nielsen data, drawing 1.4 billion minutes of total viewing for the week of March 1 to 7 among U.S. viewers, per Nielsen’s SVOD content ratings estimates. “Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amazon head Jennifer Salke. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world.” Murphy’s upcoming projects include Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4, which he will produce and star in, and a Kenya Barris comedy in which he will star opposite Jonah Hill, also for the streamer. He is repped by WME, ML Management and Ziffren Brittenham.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy