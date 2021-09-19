'Shang-Chi' tops box office for 3rd straight weekend

Eddie Murphy is getting in to the Amazon business. The actor has signed a three-picture and first-look pact that will see him star in three films for the tech giant and also develop original film projects for Prime with the potential to star. The streamer worked with Murphy on his Coming to America sequel, releasing it after buying the comedy from Paramount, which offloaded this and several other features during the COVID-19 theatrical shut down. Coming 2 America was the most streamed title in the U.S. the week of its premiere, according to Nielsen data, drawing 1.4 billion minutes of total viewing for the week of March 1 to 7 among U.S. viewers, per Nielsen’s SVOD content ratings estimates. “Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amazon head Jennifer Salke. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world.” Murphy’s upcoming projects include Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4, which he will produce and star in, and a Kenya Barris comedy in which he will star opposite Jonah Hill, also for the streamer. He is repped by WME, ML Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO