BOSTON (CBS) – “My first reaction was ‘wow'” said Iowa pollster Ann Selzer of her new survey for the Des Moines Register showing the bottom falling out of President Joe Biden’s standing among Iowans. It takes a lot to stun Selzer, one of the nation’s most respected pollsters for decades. But her survey found Biden’s modest honeymoon there has collapsed in a storm of voter disapproval. Support for his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the migrant waves at the southern border has plummeted. And approval of his handling of the pandemic, once a strong point, has cratered, down 17%...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO