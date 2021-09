The Enumclaw Hornets defeated the Lakes Lancers 28-27 on Thursday night at Pete's Pool. Enumclaw RB Dane Johnson got the only score of the first quarter, a short TD run. Lakes took over in the second QB with a TD run from Leo Pulalasi and really nice TD pass from Devon Nofoa-Masoe to David Wells. Leo Pulalasi got a second TD run of the night and before you know it, Lakes was up 19-7 at the half.

ENUMCLAW, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO