Watch: Andy Dalton Leads Bears Downfield, Throws Touchdown to Allen Robinson

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to pick up their first road win of the 2021 season, but their defense is off to a poor start.

Andy Dalton led the Bears on a nine play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game. Chicago was 3-for-3 on third down. Dalton found Allen Robinson for an 11-yard touchdown. The Bears have an early 7-0 lead.

Watch the play below.

Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"

