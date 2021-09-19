CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael K. Williams' Nephew Poised To Accept Award If He Scores Emmy For ‘Lovecraft Country’

By Craig T. Lee
 4 days ago
Late actor Michael K. Williams has been nominated four times to receive an Emmy Award. Now, he could finally secure a win at the 73rd Emmy Awards, which is scheduled to air Sunday (Sept. 19). Williams was nominated for outstanding supporting actor for his role in the HBO series Lovecraft...

