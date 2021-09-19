Report: Missouri, Arkansas rank among Top 10 states for increases in seat belt usage
MISSOURI (KY3) - A new report shows more people are buckling up in Missouri and Arkansas over the past decade. Quote Wizard published a new report Thursday, using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to evaluate seat belt trends in all 50 states. The full report includes a state-by-state breakdown of seat belt use, detailed information on seat belt use laws by state and data on unbuckled fatalities.www.kait8.com
Comments / 0