BALTIMORE, Md. — I’m not even going to sugarcoat it, not at this point in the season. The New York Yankees needed to sweep the Baltimore Orioles and completely botched it with one out to go in the finale. This reeked of the early season where the team wouldn’t go for the kill with the potential to sweep. Losing to the Orioles is a good way to miss the postseason or find yourself in a Wild Card playoff at Toronto or Boston.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO