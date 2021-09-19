Coinbase Pro Leads Crypto App Explosion As Digital Trading Platforms Surge in Popularity
Coinbase Pro is at the forefront of the crypto app explosion amid the surging popularity of digital asset trading platforms. Compiling a list of the fastest-growing finance apps based on data from intelligence platform Apptopia, Business Insider reveals that Coinbase Pro is second to none in terms of popularity after witnessing a 318.85% increase in downloads in the second week of September.dailyhodl.com
