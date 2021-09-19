CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Pro Leads Crypto App Explosion As Digital Trading Platforms Surge in Popularity

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase Pro is at the forefront of the crypto app explosion amid the surging popularity of digital asset trading platforms. Compiling a list of the fastest-growing finance apps based on data from intelligence platform Apptopia, Business Insider reveals that Coinbase Pro is second to none in terms of popularity after witnessing a 318.85% increase in downloads in the second week of September.

