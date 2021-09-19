Is Pobol y Cwm in trouble?

For the uninitiated, Pobol y Cwm (People of the Valley) is the BBC's longest-running television serial drama, beginning in 1974 on the BBC but moving to S4C in 1982, whilst still being made by BBC Wales. In its early years it was only once a week, but gradually built up to five episodes a week. A few years ago this was reduced to four, back up to five and then back down to four again. However, COVID had a major impact on filming and costs (bearing in mind S4C gets a pittance for its budget, which has only shrunk further since austerity began in 2010), and from November Pobol y Cwm will be cut to just three episodes a week.