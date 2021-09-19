Outsider’s Perspective: The battle of the trenches could decide which NFC South team goes 2-0

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers square off Week two after defensive dominating performances in Week one. And honestly, that isn’t where the comparisons end. They both have Quarterbacks who were drafted high and are on their second team in seemingly better situations than they left at the time. Both teams have talent all over their defense but are lead by their defensive lines. And last but not least, both the Saints and Panthers have all-world running backs that have helped change backfield expectations around the NFL.