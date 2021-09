In a recent interview with Mindy Novotny of the Milwaukee radio station 102.9 The Hog, ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell was asked if any emerging artists have caught his ear over the course of the last decade or so. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, sure. We get to see a lot of great music out there, especially when we go on tour. And it's always good to see that rock and roll is healthy and thriving. It may not be the focal point that at times in history it takes over, but it's always out there. Live music and live shows are robust experiences and well attended, and rock and roll is here to stay."

