Penn State crashed the top five of the CBS Sports 130 in a major shake-up of our comprehensive ranking of every college football team in the FBS. The top four remained the same as last week with Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Oklahoma all holding serve in Week 3, even if those results were in doubt for a moment on Saturday in the case of the Crimson Tide and the Sooners.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO