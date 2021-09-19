No. 8 Bearcats take big step, next one looms at Notre Dame

My final Take 5 of the week takes one last look at the Notre Dame/Purdue matchup and makes a final prediction. 1. This could get awkward quickly. Starting quarterback Jack Coan answered more questions about how well backup Tyler Buchner played than about his own play. Which by implication, means he didn’t play great. Except for the first and last drive, Coan struggled. Coan also talked about how he needs to be able to run the ball. That was the gist of Tuesday’s media availability with Coan. In the meantime, Coan is still the starter but head coach Brian Kelly said they are adding more every week to the playbook for Buchner. It’s easy to see where this is going. Kelly is going to be increasingly impatient with Coan if the offense isn’t moving. Coan was gracious at answering questions and he clearly understands the dynamics of the situation.

7 DAYS AGO