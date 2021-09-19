No. 8 Bearcats take big step, next one looms at Notre Dame
By MICHAEL MAROT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 8 Cincinnati took one small step toward playoff contention on Saturday. In two weeks, the Bearcats could have another breakthrough moment at No. 12 Notre Dame as …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
Purdue-Notre Dame 2004--The Boilermakers most recent win in South Bend (entire game) Here's an early look at Purdue's third opponent in 2021, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish:. 2021 Schedule/2020 records: Notre Dame 2-0)/(10-2, 9-1 (competed in ACC) in 2020); Purdue (2-0) /(2-4, 2-4) Series notes: Purdue and Notre Dame haven't...
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
Looming after Wisconsin’s bye week is the biggest matchup of the early Badger season. Wisconsin and Notre Dame square off at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25 as Jack Coan starts for the Fighting Irish against his former team. As has been the trend in recent years given the...
Purdue’s standout wide receiver David Bell took a huge hit from Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton. Bell was motionless on the field midway through the fourth quarter. Bell’s head bounced hard onto the field and he suffered what looked to be a split lip. Bell will likely be checked for a concussion.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The first game-winning kick of Jonathan Doerer’s Notre Dame career had just split the uprights Sunday night in Tallahassee when his mind turned to the next order of business. Evading his jubilant teammates. “I didn’t want to get dogpiled,” Doerer said of his 41-yarder in overtime...
After knocking off Florida State to start off the 2021 season, Notre Dame football now has its eyes set on the home opener against Toledo this upcoming Saturday in what will be a short turnaround after the Sunday night matchup with the Seminoles. Though the Irish will be down a...
3 Touchdown receptions for sophomore tight end Michael Mayer through two games, which already surpasses the two he had in 12 games last year. That puts Mayer on an absurd pace of 18 for a 12-game regular season. The single-season school record for scoring grabs by a tight end is...
After a pair of tense contests, No. 12 Notre Dame will try to find its footing against visiting Purdue on Saturday at South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame (2-0) is coming off a 32-29 win at home against Toledo. The Fighting Irish trailed late in the fourth quarter but escaped with the victory after Jack Coan fired an 18-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer with 1:09 remaining.
The offense needed some energy after stalling for a few series. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees made a quarterback change, in came freshman Tyler Buchner to spell Jack Coan. Buckner’s running ability immediately paid off, ripping runs off of 26-yards and 12-yards. Buchner then got the opportunity to put the ball...
Notre Dame is off to a bit of a slow start, so are the vulnerable? I spoke with Patrick Sullivan of SB Nation’s One Foot Down to find out more. 1. The Irish have certainly struggled in the first two games, but they have survived. What did Florida State and Toledo do to keep it close?
My final Take 5 of the week takes one last look at the Notre Dame/Purdue matchup and makes a final prediction. 1. This could get awkward quickly. Starting quarterback Jack Coan answered more questions about how well backup Tyler Buchner played than about his own play. Which by implication, means he didn’t play great. Except for the first and last drive, Coan struggled. Coan also talked about how he needs to be able to run the ball. That was the gist of Tuesday’s media availability with Coan. In the meantime, Coan is still the starter but head coach Brian Kelly said they are adding more every week to the playbook for Buchner. It’s easy to see where this is going. Kelly is going to be increasingly impatient with Coan if the offense isn’t moving. Coan was gracious at answering questions and he clearly understands the dynamics of the situation.
As mentioned last week, I will feature the Most Interesting, Most Wildly Inaccurate, and Most Accurate Takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Here we go!. Interesting. If you put in Conan The Barbarian, I am probably going to feature you. Also, now I want to...
With a mix of young and experienced players, the Dawgs are looking to make a splash in the Big East tournament this season. Photo by Grace Denckhoff. The Butler volleyball team is poised and hungry for success this season, with team chemistry at an all-time high. After an unusually shortened...
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell spent this week preparing his team to hit the road. He talked about the sellout crowd, the hostile environment the eighth-ranked Bearcats expect to face Saturday at Indiana and the potential impact it could have on the game plan. Then, suddenly, Fickell was dealing with a...
When Purdue travels to Notre Dame Saturday for their first game inside Notre Dame Stadium in nine years they’ll be doing so without their massive drum. It will be the first time Purdue’s drum will miss a performance since 1979. How awful. According to Gregg Doyle of the Indianapolis Star,...
For the first time this season, Notre Dame won a football game by more than three points. There were plenty of key performers in the Fighting Irish's 27-13 victory over Purdue. There were the five most important ones. Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!. WR Avery Davis.
It wasn’t particularly pretty. It wasn’t perfect. But it wasn’t a Purdue victory, either. No. 12 Notre Dame hosted the Boilermakers on Saturday in front of a near-capacity crowd of 74,341 at Notre Dame Stadium. If the fans, most clad in Irish green, came to see an offensive outburst from Notre Dame, well, they didn’t get their money’s worth.
