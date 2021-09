PHOENIX - A Phoenix man whose girlfriend died after being infected with COVID-19 while she was pregnant is speaking out, even as he is grieving. Michael Jerome is a new dad, as his girlfriend, 31-year-old Denise Cotton, delivered the baby two weeks before her death. Jerome now has a baby girl to raise, but the woman he wanted to share his life with is now gone.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO