On Thursday in Roma’s Conference League match, we saw the turnover that many Romanisti were hoping would come in order to avoid overtaxing the legs of some of the Giallorossi’s key men. In that match, Mourinho only stuck with Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Rick Karsdorp from his assumed preferred XI. And of that group, only Mancini and Patricio went the distance. With most of the usual XI getting much, if not all, of the match against CSKA Sofia off, Mourinho should return to what has been the norm thus far.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO