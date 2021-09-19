CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyCar to open 17-race schedule in February next season

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar’s extended partnership with NBC Sports yielded an additional bonus for next year’s schedule, which was already earmarked to air a record number of races on network broadcast.

The three-year extension announced with the network in July touted a record 13 races on main NBC. That number was actually expanded to 14 races on the 17-race schedule released Sunday by IndyCar ahead of its race at Laguna Seca.

The permanent road course host next year’s finale on Sept. 11, a full two weeks earlier than this season ends. IndyCar concludes its season next Sunday in Long Beach.

But Long Beach will return to its traditional date in April next season, which will start in February for the first time since 2004. The Feb. 27 opener on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, is a week after NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 and the earliest start for the IndyCar Series since 2003.

“Our terrific partnership with NBC has led to a fantastic opportunity to place an unparalleled 14 events on broadcast television,” said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.

The opening race is the first of six consecutive IndyCar events scheduled to air on NBC. Two races — the June event at Belle Isle in Detroit and August race outside of St. Louis — will air on USA Network. Belle Isle will be the week after the Indianapolis 500 on May 29 and host just one race rather than a doubleheader.

Toronto returns to the schedule after a two-year absence because of the pandemic and the July 17 race is the one event that NBC has picked to stream exclusively on Peacock. Although all 17 races will be available to be streamed on NBC’s dedicated site, the Toronto race will be available only via streaming.

Texas Motor Speedway remained on the schedule despite gripes recently over IndyCar’s compatibility with the traction compound used to treat the track for NASCAR. The race moves all the way to March, though, and is a crucial oval event ahead of the Indy 500.

Long Beach’s move back to its April 10 date earned the event its first spot on network television in 15 years. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course maintained its slot on the Fourth of July holiday weekend and will host IndyCar for the 38th year.

More than half of the events on the 2022 schedule have been on the calendar for 19 or more years. Iowa is one of the fairly new events, but its July doubleheader puts it back on the calendar after a one-year absence.

“This calendar provides a level of balance between temporary street circuits, road courses and ovals, and that variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of IndyCar racing,” said Miles. “The continuity among our events and the growth in the number of teams showcase our strong positioning and continued momentum.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

racer.com

Ilott to close out IndyCar season with Juncos Hollinger

Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger have signed Callum Ilott to finish the season in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy. The 22-year-old from England was among a few options available to JHR, but the decision was made to expand his participation as part of an evaluation to find a full-time driver for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Why Turn 1 at Portland Might Just Be the Worst Turn on IndyCar Schedule

While most drivers in general like racing at Portland, many of them will quickly point to the havoc, mayhem and chaos that results in Turn 1, particularly on the opening lap. Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland marked the third time there has been a significant incident in Turn 1 on the opening lap in as many races.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Monterey County Herald

More than just racing as IndyCar returns to Laguna Seca

LAGUNA SECA — The return of IndyCar racing to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will highlight the racetrack’s seemingly always-evolving motorsports calendar. Fans will be back. Camping returns. Fast cars and loud engines and family activities away from the racing will be included. It’s all under the sports and entertainment umbrella of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.
MONTEREY, CA
racer.com

PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update - the Portland edition

It’s time for another run through the latest silly season developments as we embark on a three-week stretch that will decide the NTT IndyCar Series championship on September 26 in Long Beach. Look for a flurry of driver confirmations – those coming and going – as we get deeper into...
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

NBC to air record 14 IndyCar races in 2022

Two races to be aired on USA Network, with Toronto race being shown exclusivley on Peacock Premium. Series to make a return to Toronto and Iowa Speedway. American open-wheel racing series IndyCar has announced that a record-breaking 14 events will be aired on NBC Sports following the unveiling of the 17-race 2022 calendar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDBO

IndyCar soars into Laguna Seca celebrating strong season

MONTEREY, Calif. — (AP) — Nearly two dozen fans stood in the California morning chill waiting patiently for their chance to take a selfie with The Phoenix. There's always a steady line around Romain Grosjean, who patiently works his way through the crowd accommodating as many fans as possible because this outpouring of appreciation was such a pleasant surprise in his transition from Formula One to IndyCar.
MOTORSPORTS
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe football on schedule to open season Friday in Fallon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After weeks of fire, smoke, evacuations and not much chance to practice outdoors, South Tahoe football is scheduled to get its season underway on Friday. The Vikings will go on the road to take on Churchill County in Fallon, Nevada at 7 p.m. The Greenwave...
FALLON, NV
